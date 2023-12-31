National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $50,897,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,382 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $38,589,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. National Vision has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

