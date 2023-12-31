Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $31.73.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

