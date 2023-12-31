Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $31.73.
About Naturgy Energy Group
