NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NetEase Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NTES stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 5,090,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of NetEase

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in NetEase by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

