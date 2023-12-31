Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NHS remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,443. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 116,256 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 298,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 113,738 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 187,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

