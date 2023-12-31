Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NHS remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,443. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $9.40.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.