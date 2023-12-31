Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, Director Kristina Burow acquired 43,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $497,597.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,338,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kristina Burow bought 43,082 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $497,597.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,338,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,491,859.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 271,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,364 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

