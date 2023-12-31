Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.
NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.
Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
