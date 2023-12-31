NeuroPace’s (NPCE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $64,372.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,597,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,603.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,570.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,223 shares of company stock worth $310,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

