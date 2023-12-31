New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

