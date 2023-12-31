Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

About Newmont



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

