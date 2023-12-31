Newton One Investments LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average of $109.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

