NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

