NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $108.57 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

