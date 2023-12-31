Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,423.56.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,547.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,265. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,978.00 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,168.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,036.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

