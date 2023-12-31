Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

