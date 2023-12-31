Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 1,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $198.56. 1,542,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

