Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 167 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $25.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,572.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,955. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,664.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,667.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,372.09.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

