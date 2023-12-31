Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,948 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $148.36. 2,507,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

