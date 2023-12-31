Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,565 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First American Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,094,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 414,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,700. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.