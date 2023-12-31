Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $238,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.50. 705,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

