Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 344 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.49. 1,048,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.