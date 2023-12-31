Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $811.80. The stock had a trading volume of 318,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,431. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $719.67 and its 200 day moving average is $698.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

