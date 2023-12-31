Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 187 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.14. 3,706,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $130.36 and a one year high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

