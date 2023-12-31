Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $545.17. The stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,755. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

