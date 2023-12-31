Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Critical Analysis

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $187.67 million 3.01 $61.12 million $0.98 12.84 Bancorp 34 $24.42 million 1.53 N/A N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.64%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 20.31% 6.29% 0.78% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

