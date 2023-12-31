NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NVACW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. NorthView Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $38,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

