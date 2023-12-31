Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NVS opened at $100.97 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

