Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 101,509 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 86,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. 2,055,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.