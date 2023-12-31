Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.