NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NOVONIX by 6,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NOVONIX in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOVONIX in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 108,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. NOVONIX has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

