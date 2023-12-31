Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.33. 1,139,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

