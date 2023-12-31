Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the November 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
NVG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,713. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
