Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the November 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NVG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,713. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.