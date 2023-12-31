Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 112.5% in December

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 19,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,919. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

