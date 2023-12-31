Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JPC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $645,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 37.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 464,683 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 135.1% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 802,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 461,304 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

