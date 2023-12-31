Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 109.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 293.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $149,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 343,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

