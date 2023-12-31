Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 778.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.26. 353,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

