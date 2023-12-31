OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in OceanPal by 15.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OceanPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanPal by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in OceanPal during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 63,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%.

(Get Free Report)

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.