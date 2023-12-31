Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

