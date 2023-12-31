Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Old Republic International makes up 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

ORI opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

