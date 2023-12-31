One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. State Street Corp lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,962. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

