Onex Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.
Onex Stock Performance
Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. Onex has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.51.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
