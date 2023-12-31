Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Option Care Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,765,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,863. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

