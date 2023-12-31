Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 6,899,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

