Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.43. 6,899,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

