Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 26,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

