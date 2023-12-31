Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Stock Up 4.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 26,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

