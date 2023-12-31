O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $109,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.87 on Friday, reaching $950.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,655. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $959.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.49.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

