Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

Shares of Oriental Land stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $38.41. 4,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $994.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Oriental Land will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

