Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 11,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,026. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

