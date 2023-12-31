OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Update

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $666.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 81.92% and a net margin of 26.73%. Equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Increases Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

Featured Articles

