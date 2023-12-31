Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,925,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 5,224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of PCFBF remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
