Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,925,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 5,224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Shares of PCFBF remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

