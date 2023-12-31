Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Palisade Bio Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of PALI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 418,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

