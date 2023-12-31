Palmer Knight Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.16. The company had a trading volume of 214,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,164. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $203.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average of $182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

